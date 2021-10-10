To the editor -- Will this period in our history be known as the era of the pandemic, when thousands of lives were lost through ignorance and willful disregard of science and medical advice? Will this be the pivotal moment when our democracy survives because informed and caring people decide that the welfare and well-being of the people in our nation are more important than building personal fortunes and ruining the planet for all who inhabit it now and in the future?
The possibilities of transforming our country into a more equitable place to live and thrive are within our grasp.
Pending legislation addresses the most pressing needs facing us. Why anyone would want to impede this progress is the question most of us are asking. Let’s hope obstacles are overcome and the will of the majority of Americans prevails.
BETTY VAN RYDER
Yakima