To the editor -- A letter published on April 20 listed the reasons we should be grateful not to be in Putin's war. I certainly agree with the author.

The last paragraph, however, that the author was "enraged" that Republicans in Congress and Fox news "identify" with Russia and Putin. Since I watch Fox and read statements by congressmen, could the author provide some reference so I can be "enlightened"?

No out-of-context quotes, I would like to read for myself what was said.

C.D. Northrup

Yakima