To the editor -- Volleyball and basketball players regularly swipe the soles of their shoes with their hands, engage in intense close-contact physical activity, then dutifully put on their masks when they return to the bench?
Eighty thousand NFL fans scream and yell with social distancing measured in centimeters, not feet, and maybe there are a few dozen masks being worn.
Yet, it takes photo ID and a shot card to enter a local theater?
One jurisdiction publicly announces it won't enforce mandates, the next arrests someone for not wearing a mask!
Am I the only one confused by all this?
Is it time to declare COVID, like the flu, endemic not pandemic?
Is it time for the top-down emergency powers that have created these conflicting rules and regulations to be over?
In the meantime, with photo ID, shot card and mask, I will lurch from one location to the next hoping I don’t break a rule and get an entry-level clerk in trouble.
PHIL BIRD
Yakima