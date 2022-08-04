To the editor — There was a heated debate on the radio the other evening as to whether internet access should be a human right.
Have we so easily dismissed the homeless? Isn't a safe place to be at the end of the day an integral part of being human?
In a land where we can legally take everything someone earned, without impunity, and move on and do it again, can we fault anyone for taking any means to ease the pain? Can we honestly and intelligently put the right bear assault rifles above our children's lives? Do you know the history of women's health care here in America?
I know our country stands as a beacon of hope around the world, but who are we becoming? Will we continue to allow those who are truly running our country to continue? Are we willing to do the tough work it will take while we still have time, to allow sane futures for everyone on this Earth?
"So long as we have failed to eliminate any of the causes of human despair, we do not have the right to try to eliminate those means by which man tries to cleanse himself of despair." — Antonin Artaud.
ANNE MOHAGEN
Yakima