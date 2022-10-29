The Yakima County Canvassing Board reviews challenged ballots

Joe Brusic hands a ballot to Jennifer Richter after reviewing the signature in the basement of the Yakima County Courthouse Monday, Nov. 22, 2021.

 Emree Weaver/Yakima Herald-Republic

To the editor — I’ve returned to the county after 38 years away in the military and civil service and am concerned about the seemingly lite sentences and deal-making as opposed to trials and convictions in our justice system in the county.

I’m concerned, but lack information, facts and comparisons to similar countries, hence a bit lost as to the effectiveness of our justice system. Would like to see recidivism rates, and cases decided by deals vs courts in comparison to other similar countries.

I note that only one person is running for county prosecutor, and he has apparently been unopposed for several elections. Frankly, I do not know if that’s good or bad. Perhaps a type of “report card” detailing the results/effectiveness of our system over time would further community understanding.

MARTIN PITT

Moxee