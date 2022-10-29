To the editor — I’ve returned to the county after 38 years away in the military and civil service and am concerned about the seemingly lite sentences and deal-making as opposed to trials and convictions in our justice system in the county.
I’m concerned, but lack information, facts and comparisons to similar countries, hence a bit lost as to the effectiveness of our justice system. Would like to see recidivism rates, and cases decided by deals vs courts in comparison to other similar countries.
I note that only one person is running for county prosecutor, and he has apparently been unopposed for several elections. Frankly, I do not know if that’s good or bad. Perhaps a type of “report card” detailing the results/effectiveness of our system over time would further community understanding.
MARTIN PITT
Moxee