To the editor — You're back! Here we go again. Not once, not twice, but a third time.
My dear friend spends hours every year putting together beautiful flowers for her loved ones that have passed. Not to mention the cost of the flowers, only to have them stolen. This year they were taken from her son's grave.
This is a very sad time for everyone who has lost a loved one, so whoever you are, please stop doing this and think of the families and their losses.
I don't want to write this editorial again, but I will!
I hope this helps to let others know that it isn't just happening to you.
In closing, you know who you are! How's your conscience?
ECHO WERST
Yakima