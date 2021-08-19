To the editor -- How do you see your primary physician in Yakima?
How do you see a specialist in Yakima?
How do you get testing in Yakima?
I saw my lung specialist in May. They wanted some testing. OK. Nothing was scheduled in May, June or July. August comes and I have to threaten to file a complaint in order to get service! WHY?
Excuses given: Scheduler on vacation. We are shorthanded. Wrong testing ordered. We have to get additional authorization from insurance.
Authorization from insurance was for 60 days. If you are shorthanded look within your company and fix it. Many people are not working. Wrong test ordered, I doubt it. Same test I have every year. Vacations, NOT MY PROBLEM. Again, as a company, cover those on vacation.
Tried to schedule a follow-up after an ER visit (where I was forced to go because I couldn't get in anywhere else) and can't be seen for at least a week.
Why are we not getting adequate health care in Yakima?
Please open the other hospital and get some more doctors!
Shame on both Astria and Memorial. Patient care should be first and foremost, not the almighty dollar.
JEANETTE KNOX
Yakima