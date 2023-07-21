To the editor — The House Natural Resources Committee’s recent hearing in Richland was intended to present a balanced view of why the Lower Snake River dams should be retained, and they did just that.
A recent letter to the editor decried the event as a “dog and pony” show and admonished the participants for not explaining why, after spending a billion dollars, fish were not recovering.
The question is recovering to what? There are lots of numbers floating around, but an NOAA study and report found that 75% of young and 90% of adult salmon that swim past the dams survive. It is clear that efforts to improve salmon run survival rates are having a positive impact.
Rather than being critical, we should be knowledgeable and thankful that well educated and committed people are working to resolve a very complex environmental, economic, and social problem.
PHIL BIRD
Yakima