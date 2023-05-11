To the editor — When I moved to Yakima in 1978 to start my medical practice, it was amazing how rude people were to me. No one told me that Mount St. Helens was about to erupt in 1980. In fact, even the morning of the eruption, KIT radio failed to warn us. Why didn't anyone know?
Now we are watching a debate about a new Pacific Northwest airport. Where should it be located? Does it make sense that all the four Northwest major airports (McCord/Lewis JB, Sea-Tac, PDX and CYVR) are located on the west side of the Cascades? Any time now, we are due for a major earthquake as strong as 8.5 on the Richter scale with the associated tsunami or an eruption of our even larger volcanos, such as Hood, Rainier or Baker.
We cannot image the "Herculean effort" that will be required to treat the injured and rebuild the cities.
Whatever the experts decide, one hopes that they factor in the necessity of guaranteeing that one airport remains open. My question is this: Should the new airport be located on the east side of the Cascades, even if it is not in Yakima?
RICHARD BOYD, MD
Yakima