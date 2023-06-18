To the editor — Well, the old saying "Champagne taste on a beer budget" comes to mind with this new pool proposal.
We are building a beautiful new pool with all the bells and whistles with "something for everyone" with all kinds of "free" money, but is anyone looking down the road to other costs? It will cost to maintain it, it will cost to hire staff and it will cost to run it!
The city is closing down fire stations, which seem to be less important than swimming pools. The city can't keep Lions Pool open. The city can't repair streets or parking areas. So where is the money going to come from to operate this something-for-everyone Taj Mahal?
Just saying let's look at the reality.
BILL WALLACE
Yakima