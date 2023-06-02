To the editor — Government lacks concern for affordable housing. The rhetoric we see in the news is just that.
On May 1, 2023, due to a resolution passed by the Yakima City Council, building permit fees went up as much as 100% depending on the type of permit you apply for. Any current council members running for reelection need to explain how this fits in with making housing more affordable. It seems that an increase like that should be publicized before it is enacted.
Not knowing about the increase cost me over $2,000 because I applied for permits on May1, 2023.
JIM COWDEN
Yakima