To the editor — I have one question directly for the Yakima County commissioners and Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic, aside from the obvious gerrymandering level of the redistricting which disproportionately divides voters and populations and greatly unfairly under-represents the entire county.

How does the District 2 commissioner seat have any authority when it mostly represents incorporated land not within the county's jurisdiction? Anyone pay attention to the fact District 2 is mostly city-owned properties and would have just as much voter representation as a City Council member? Who made this map again? And I predict over time it will be capable of legally being challenged by several angles.

KENTON GARTRELL

Yakima