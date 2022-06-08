To the editor — "A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed."

The Second Amendment is quite clear and the founders penned it that way for a reason — the people have (for now) and should always have the right and the means to defend ourselves.

They didn't pen "musket" in there. The word used was "arms" as in the weapon of the time. These guys were smart and understood technology would advance and planned for it.

Progressive gun grabs will only leave the law-abiding unarmed and criminals with weapons because as the word "criminal" suggests, they don't and won't follow the laws.

DANIEL GUILLAND

Yakima