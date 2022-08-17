To the editor — Has the Republican Party lost its mind?
I voted for Trump the first time but soon realized his lack of character.
Facts:
- During his debate with Biden he said the Proud Boys should "stand down and stand by."
- Trump continued with his lies that the election was stolen even after every legal effort proved otherwise.
- The Proud Boys were there when Trump gave his speech Jan 6.
- After his supporters broke into the Capitol, Trump refused to ask them to leave for over three hours. When he finally did, he told them that he loved them and that they were special.
- Per testimony, Trump said “He deserves it” when protesters chanted ”Hang Mike Pence.” He took the 5th Amendment when questioned about his tax returns.
- He took home documents when he left office, refusing to return many of them, including some marked "Top Secret."
This being said, most of the Republicans in Congress still stand beside him, making things worse with their comments. The reason they are doing this seems obvious to me. They are more interested in hanging onto their jobs than our country.
What I don't understand is why so many people blindly follow Trump.
JOAN HOEFT
Yakima