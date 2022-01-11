To the editor -- We mournfully observed the Jan. 6 anniversary last week, the brutal, medieval hand-to-hand combat of the assault on democracy at the U.S. Capitol by former President Trump's mobsters.
I'm gratified that a few of his minions have met justice. But the Trump cancer that still inhabits 70% of Trump republicans is flummoxing. How can so many people still believe the irrational, feeble "Big Lie" about the most secure election in history?
I was raised Republican and remained one till age 39, half my life ago when Newt Gingrich and other right wingers, including evangelicals, seized power and imprisoned the party. I realized my values aligned more with the Democratic Party.
I am so chagrinned at my evangelical brothers and sisters remaining with Trump. How can you invite people to trust in your Jesus when you are aiding and abetting a morally reprehensible, reviling, impeached, abusive, vitriolic, vituperative and acrimonious liar? That's no person Jesus would endorse.
Trump followers are harassing and traumatizing election workers in many states, even sending profanity-laced death threats, also to school boards. And for God's sake, leave library books alone and stop book-burning like the Nazis did.
Come on, people! Decency and truth matter.
SUE JANUSCHEITIS
Yakima