To the editor -- This letter is in reference to the statue of Robert E. Lee that was recently taken down and destroyed. Robert E. Lee was a Confederate general during the Civil War.
The base of the statue of Robert E. Lee was already destroyed by graffiti. Not everyone is intelligent. The base was an absolute eyesore that should have been prevented.
How can a statue that represents a large part of our history be harmful to intelligent people? (I guess I answered my own question. It's not.) Tearing down the statue will not change our past or our future. It was, however, useful in teaching our youngsters about our country's history -- good or bad, it's still our history. Should we not teach history classes for fear of harming someone because of our past? Isn't the Civil War over yet?
RON BALES
Yakima