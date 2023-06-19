FILE - Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., listens during an event at the Capitol in Washington, June 13, 2023. Moments after Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to federal charges that he hoarded classified documents and then conspired to obstruct an investigation about it, the Republicans in Congress had his back. Trump's mounting legal jeopardy has quickly become a political rallying cry as they rush to stand by the indicted former president.