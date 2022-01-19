To the editor -- From its structure and content, I infer that your Jan. 14 front-page story about Yakima Valley hospitals being strained by staffing shortages and rising hospitalizations was generated by a news conference held by Dr. Marty Brueggemann, chief medical officer at Memorial Hospital.
I infer from the story that Dr. Brueggemann’s purpose was to assure the public that the hospital is doing its very best to cope.
Nothing in the story indicates why he thinks hospitalizations are rising. We can take a very good guess, but why would the hospital leave that to guesswork on our part?
Our guess: Too damn many people in Yakima County are not fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. A Jan. 15 analysis in The Seattle Times (p. A5) shows that, as of Jan. 12, only 54.2% of Yakima County residents are fully vaccinated. Shouldn’t that fact be at the center of the hospital’s concerns?
Why isn’t the hospital letting us know what percentage of unvaccinated people accounts for these rising hospitalizations? Why isn’t the hospital front and center in urging county residents to get themselves vaccinated?
Here’s another guess: Focusing on the unvaccinated would be politically unsavory to the people running the joint. Sad.
ROGER CARLSTROM
Yakima