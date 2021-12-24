To the editor -- I want to express my disappointment with Memorial Hospital. My 85-year-old demented mother took a bad fall on Monday morning, breaking her clavicle and busting her mouth and lips.
She was transported by ambulance to the hospital, treated, then wheeled out to the waiting room and left there. I made it clear to the nurse over the phone that I was waiting for my husband to get back into Yakima from the Wenas and we would get her together in our Rogue. I stated it would be awhile.
When I entered the ER I was shocked and sickened by what I saw. There sat my mom hunched over in a wheelchair, her mouth filled with blood and dripping down the front of her.
Why wasn’t she left in a room and attended to until we arrived? Her mouth needed to be suctioned. This was a horrible sight for patients, especially children, to see. Where is the compassion? She was scared, confused alone and in pain. Anyone spending two minutes with her should have realized she was demented.
I wheeled her out to our car, where my husband was waiting and was offered no assistance by anyone there. This is no way acceptable or professional. I’m very disappointed.
ROBYN BURCH
Yakima