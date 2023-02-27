The Homeless Network’s pancake feed was a success
As the Homeless Network of Yakima County’s Advocacy Committee Chair, I wish to express my deepest gratitude to the 155 community members who attended the pancake feed on Feb. 12, organized by the Wesley United Methodist Church and Homeless Network of Yakima County.
With the support of the community, we raised $8,836 toward the development of a public hygiene facility in downtown Yakima, which will provide a safe and hygienic place for individuals to use the restroom, wash their hands and take care of other basic needs.
We would also like to thank Casey Family Programs, Wesley United Methodist Church, and the 18 volunteers who made this event possible. We especially wish to thank Wesley United for their amazing donation of $5,000 toward the project. In addition to being a longstanding member of the Network, they also serve our community through multiple food ministries.
The Advocacy Committee will continue to conduct fundraisers in partnerships with local organizations to provide community members with an opportunity to be a part of the solution.
Together, we can improve the health and safety of our community. To learn more about the Homeless Network of Yakima County, visit our website at www.HomelessNetworkYC.org.
BETH DANNHARDT
Zillah