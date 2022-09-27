To the editor — I just want to say a big "Amen!" to encouraging all voting Americans to watch the PBS documentary by noted filmmaker Ken Burns titled "The U.S. and the Holocaust."
This three-part series puts what is happening today in a broader historical context. So many of the labels that are being hoisted on banners, flags and in hashtags on media today, such as "Christian Nationalism," have their origin in the rise of the Nazis in Germany in 1933. And we know how the horrific World War II ended in 1945!
It's not a comfortable documentary because it lays out the facts, has firsthand testimonies by Holocaust survivors, and will require the viewer to keep a box of tissues handy.
Maybe it's because I was born in 1942 and I lived through these historical events that I feel impelled to encourage ALL Americans to become students of history for a few hours. It causes one to think, to have a wider perspective, and a strong desire to VOTE!
LYNETTE B. RODRIGUEZ
Sunnyside