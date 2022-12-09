To the editor — This time of the year our thoughts turn to family and friends. I am thankful that the Rev. Raphael Warnock was reelected as senator from Georgia. Rational voices were heard by people of good will.
Good will pervades as the Yakima Valley Museum is filled with 33 Christmas trees representing our many nonprofit organizations that unselfishly look out for the welfare of our valley’s citizens. It is a joyous event and many creative people put up their displays for the public to enjoy and become aware of just how many groups care about the quality of life here in our county.
The League of Women Voters of Yakima County, of which I am a proud member, is participating in this event. We hope you will include a visit to the museum in your holiday plans to see the innovative and festive Holiday Lights Extravaganza.
BETTY VAN RYDER
Yakima