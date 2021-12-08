To the editor -- I know, I’m not the first disgruntled reader of the YHR that is absolutely up to my eyeballs with “holiday greetings.” Are we American patriots really that milquetoast?
Yes, I understand political correctness required by groups disassociated with Christianity and avid supporters of the ACLU. However, seriously folks, if we extrapolate this nonsense to all celebrations, will we now have to say, “Pleasant spring” instead of “Happy Easter?” Will “Exultant celebration of a canonized missionary” replace a slurred “Happy St. Patrick’s Day”? In February, we celebrate “Valentine’s Day” in the name of love, yet the nomenclature that begat that holiday was the martyrdom of two ancient Romans, so perhaps we call it “Joyful lose your head day”?
No?
I dread coming up with an alternate naming of the uniquely American holiday of the Fourth of July. Independence and personal choice are strong and robustly ingrained in our DNA, but celebrating succession and all that goes along with it is currently not in vogue, at least north of the Mason Dixon line. No doubt this missive will offend some affiliation, but enough of the damning political denigration and vitriol. At least for now.
Therefore, have a very merry Christmas!
RON LIVINGSTON
Yakima