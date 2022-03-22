To the editor -- Gang activity among our youths is now openly becoming a problem in “gun free zones.” This is sad, frustrating and, as a gun-owning citizen myself, teeth wrenching.

A police officer was on the radio and talking to reporters stating that the adult parent knew his/her son had an illegal gun. They knew they were involved in gang-related activities.

Does this not frustrate us as citizens of Yakima that a parent was so neglecting and such a scum that other lives were taken?

Now someone else’s parent will no longer be able to see their son. Now someone else’s parent will go through life knowing that their legacy, their prodigy, their blood, no longer exists in this world because of the hands of a gang member whose parent refuses to intervene.

Did we not just arrest parents of a similar situation? Enough is enough. At what point do we as parents and citizens make a fist and demand consequences and expect results? Our kids are in danger due to other parents’ impractical approaches. It stops at the adult in the room.

Will the prosecutor hold this adult parent to their actions? For the safety of our children.

KENTON GARTRELL

Yakima