To the editor — About 10 years ago I attended a Water Law conference where a former Ecology expert said the Yakima River was 400% overallocated. Can someone explain to me why Ecology/Yakima County would allow a surfing park to go in when there is already a proven problem with availability of water in the Yakima Valley/Moxee area?
Landowners attending meetings described how their wells were going dry to local officials. They were ignored.
Yakima County now requires meters on new homeowner wells. Nationwide, America is ignoring water shortages with catastrophic results. Yakima County is doing the same.
There is a difference between need and necessity with water use. Big business seems to be pulling the strings with locals and Ecology officials. Water availability and citizens' rights with water are ignored.
Hold officials accountable for their negligence.
JAN WHITEFOOT
Yakima