To the editor -- In response to Kay Funk. Quite the hit piece on local candidates who believe differently than you. Clearly an attempt to make others question and doubt their character and integrity, yet no basis in fact or truth -- which reveals your lack of both.
If the candidates you endorse are of the same ilk as you, then they don’t belong in local government and may be a better fit for D.C. I know the candidates you have impugned and they are people of integrity, honest, caring and have a genuine desire to make Yakima better. I’ve never heard them express a desire to shoot or harm anyone, or slander their opponents.
People of Yakima Valley, if you desire elected officials who will uphold your God-given rights, and the Constitution which protects them, then PLEASE vote for Autumn Torres, Matt Brown, Mark Shervey, and Edgar Hernandez. If you’re in Selah, vote for Scott Church and Nicole Church for school board.
DAYLENE ACKERMAN
Selah