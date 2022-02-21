To the editor -- The Trump administration does not earn high marks for diplomacy or policies.
Trump withdrew from the Paris Accord and denied climate change threats to this planet.
He started a trade war with China that ultimately damaged American farmers, workers and manufacturers.
In his obsession to befriend Putin, he downplayed and ignored belligerent actions, election interference and human rights abuses.
He withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal promising a “better deal.” This "deal" never happened and Iran now has even more nuclear capabilities.
He tried to befriend North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, but Kim still develops nuclear bombs and tests weapons.
His unqualified son-in-law’s negotiations in the Middle East did not secure a lasting peace.
He had nothing but disdain for NATO and our staunchest allies.
His "policy" in Africa was to call them “s--t-hole” countries.
Mexico never paid for a wall and Trump’s cruelty to people anywhere seeking asylum in the U.S. is deplorable.
Millions of U.S. citizens died because of his denial and gross mishandling of a major world pandemic.
He lied repeatedly, violated his oath of office, abused the power of the presidency and incited violent insurrection.
History will not revere Donald Trump and those who enable him.
ANNE ANNA
Yakima