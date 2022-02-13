To the editor -- If a fellow citizen objects that a "mandate" or "executive order" of the existing government is a threat to their freedom, history suggests that the proper approach is to take the time to educate and discuss with said citizen your differences of opinion. Actual facts and data to back up your assertions would be helpful to both sides.
The basic tenet of any civilization that "the needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few, or the one" should be sought as common ground for all parties involved. Remember: "needs" ... not "wants."
The classic fall-back position of the autocrat -- "shut up and follow orders" -- is asking for a fight, as our nation's history has long advised.
JEFFREY M. REYNOLDS
Yakima