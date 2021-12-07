To the editor -- It's been a few years since I sat in a history class, but I am pretty sure LBJ wasn't president 40 years ago.
So, I found myself scratching my head when a letter to the editor claimed LBJ proved that guns and butter economics don't work, so we should re-elect Dan Newhouse for voting against the infrastructure bill.
The 40 years ago reference came when the letter writer noted how tough it was around Yakima back then. He's right about the 1980s. But economic policy then was being guided by an affable actor named Ronald Reagan, not by LBJ. By the time Reagan declared government was the real enemy, LBJ was as dead as Reagan's view of government is today.
We need infrastructure money for the Yakima Valley. Since Yakima County already gets $400 million a year more in state aid than we send in taxes to Olympia (we are a net beneficiary of the state), trying to get more federal dollars seems to be a reasonable way to get more help.
Maybe we need to elect somebody who believes government has a role to play in helping us with homelessness, crime, poverty, education, or at least higher quality potholes.
JOHN M. CAINES
Yakima