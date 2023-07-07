To the editor — I take issue with Liz Hallock and her statement that fascism often derives its authority from religion.
How long ago were the three fascists of Germany, Italy and Japan closing down the religions of their countries so that the people would financially "worship" their leaders?
I don't disagree that religions can often try and impose morality on others, but the Bible is never wrong -- yes, Jesus loves me (and everyone, including sinners) but he despises sin.
He detested some of the religious fanatics of the day because of their misuse of laws and traditions.
Standing up to fascism saved our world from being occupied by the fascist leaders of World War II, and most of that standing up was a result of "religious" countries who saw the sin and evil that was a result of not standing up to fascism by its peoples.
I consider the editorial board's recommendations appropriate for the conservative reader.
RALEIGH APOL
Sunnyside