To the editor — Our Yakima School District is comprised of 29 schools totaling just under 16,000 students, 84% of whom are Hispanic.
Our three high schools' student bodies total 5,715 pupils. Their demographics vary widely, with A.C. Davis at 86.3% Hispanic, West Valley 31% and Ike 72%.
Graduating high school is the single most significant achievement foretelling one's future. Dropout rates here continue to improve and more Hispanics are going to college or trade school. Teachers better prepared to work with minorities, more dual-language programs and Hispanic culture classes are cited as contributing to this progress. Enhancing U.S history with Hispanic culture allows those students to feel more valued and likely to participate.
Time would be well spent to identify, support and remove barriers to continued advancement in this critical time in one's life. Those 13,440 Hispanics currently enrolled in Yakima schools are our future.
TERRY NEAL
Yakima