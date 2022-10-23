To the editor — I am a judge at Yakima Municipal Court and have known Gary Hintze for nearly 30 years, both as an attorney and a pro tem judge. Gary is a learned and experienced criminal trial attorney who has an excellent command of the law.
As a primary pro tem at Yakima Municipal Court for the past seven years, this experience has been unquestionably useful. I have always been impressed with Gary's veracity, high quality of moral character and judicial temperament.
He is an asset to the Yakima District Court bench and should be retained.
KELLEY OLWELL
Yakima