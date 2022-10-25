To the editor — Good judges are critical to our judicial system.
I worked over 35 years as a prosecutor for Yakima County and was in court every day for the majority of that time. I have known Gary Hintze for years and believe we should keep him on the bench as a District Court judge.
He treats everyone with respect, understands the law and is committed to the people of our community. He is the type of judge who promotes respect for the law and confidence in our judicial system.
STEVE KELLER
Toppenish