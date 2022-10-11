To the editor — We need a judge who will hold criminals accountable. We need Gary Hintze to retain his position as District Court judge.
Gary spent his career as a prosecutor for Yakima County. Gary prosecuted murderers, sex offenders, drug dealers, etc. He didn’t defend them, he held them accountable for their crimes. He stood up and protected the victims of crime. While working full time as a prosecutor, he also worked as a judge pro-tem for over a decade.
Gary’s work ethic and fairness earned him a full-time appointment to District Court judge by the county commissioners.
I am a retired law enforcement officer and worked alongside Gary for over 20 years. I want a judge who will be fair and just. I want a judge who will help keep my community safe. I am voting for Gary Hintze for District Court judge.
MATT STEADMAN
Selah