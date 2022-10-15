To the editor — I am writing in strong support of Judge Gary Hintze.
I've known Gary for 22 years. He first came to work with me at the Yakima County Prosecutor's Office.
He is smart, hardworking and really a good person. That's why when I was a municipal court judge first in Union Gap and currently in Granger, I asked Gary to fill in as a judge pro-tem in my courtrooms. He did an outstanding job.
After years of working on the bench in the Yakima Municipal Court he was appointed by the Yakima County commissioners to fill the vacant District Court judge position. We need to keep Judge Hintze on the bench.
ROBERT NORTHCOTT
Yakima