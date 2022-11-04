To the editor — I wholeheartedly support Gary Hintze for Yakima County District Court judge.
I have known and worked alongside Mr. Hintze for years. He is truly deserving of your support to be elected to this very important position, in my humble opinion.
He has been an ethical and dedicated public servant in the Yakima County Prosecutor's Office for the last two decades. He has executed his duties in that office exceptionally well and prosecuted some of the most serious criminal cases during that time. Mr. Hintze has successfully served as the current appointed District Court judge, Position 1, since March.
I believe Gary will continue to exude high levels of professionalism, integrity and fairness if he is allowed to continue in that role. Based upon my personal observations, I believe Gary has the temperament and competency to listen to both sides, consider all relevant facts and make forthright decisions that will affect people's lives.
Please join me in voting to retain Gary Hintze for District Court judge.
JOSEPH BRUSIC
Yakima County prosecutor