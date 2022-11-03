To the editor — I’ve known Judge Gary Hintze for decades from my time in law enforcement, working in the community, and as the mayor of the city of Granger.
What I’ve seen with Gary Hintze is a man who has dedicated his career to public service.
As a career deputy prosecutor, Hintze was known for going the extra mile to help law enforcement with the case and bring justice to crime victims. He was fair and sought justice. Then when we needed a judge pro tem to back up our sitting judge in the Granger Municipal Court, we called on Judge Hintze because of his great reputation as a judge pro tem in other municipal courts in Yakima County.
That same excellent reputation was no doubt the reason he was appointed to the District Court bench over his current competitor and why Judge Hintze has the strong support of both law enforcement and other judges throughout the Yakima Valley.
I ask for everyone to vote with me to keep District Court Judge Gary Hintze on the bench.
JOSE TREVINO
Granger