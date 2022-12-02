To the editor — As we come upon this season of reflection, I would like to humbly and gratefully acknowledge the individuals and businesses that so generously gave to the Highland Food Bank to build a forever home in Tieton.
By hook or crook (and a lot of begging by my husband and me), people stepped up with financial gifts so that this little food bank that now serves about 110 families a week can continue its commitment of food, diapers and other necessities to families in need. The new space is beautiful and efficient and we're so proud of it.
This Christmas we'll be giving out gift cards, blankets and special food. We always appreciate public support. I thank you and wish you a very Merry Christmas!
MICHELLE WYLES
Tieton