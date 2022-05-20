June 2020 | High school graduation

Selah High School graduating senior Juan Carlos Morales does a traditional tassel turn from right to left after receiving his diploma on Friday, June 5, 2020 in Selah, Wash. Staff members from Selah High School split into groups to deliver diplomas and gift bags to graduating seniors in their front yards and driveways.

 Evan Abell / Yakima Herald-Republic

To the editor — I agree with many of the views of Robert J. Allen's May 15 letter to the editor about free education and the importance of work.

I would ask, however, if we, as a country, have not progressed to a place beyond the need for only high school, which is of course free?

From what I see, there is a sufficient need for a bit further education. Perhaps we need to raise the educational bar to include free junior college (two-year colleges or trade schools).

Agreeing with Mr. Allen’s belief about the benefit of work and “having skin in the game,” I would suggest this benefit be limited to the two-year college or trade school, and only for students who maintain a “C” academic average. The academic average would help illuminate the free riders who just don’t want to go to work.

Many jobs today require a bit more education than is available at the high school level. I would encourage apprenticeships, where possible, as part of the two-year programs.

MARTIN PITT

Moxee