To the editor — I agree with many of the views of Robert J. Allen's May 15 letter to the editor about free education and the importance of work.

I would ask, however, if we, as a country, have not progressed to a place beyond the need for only high school, which is of course free?

From what I see, there is a sufficient need for a bit further education. Perhaps we need to raise the educational bar to include free junior college (two-year colleges or trade schools).

Agreeing with Mr. Allen’s belief about the benefit of work and “having skin in the game,” I would suggest this benefit be limited to the two-year college or trade school, and only for students who maintain a “C” academic average. The academic average would help illuminate the free riders who just don’t want to go to work.

Many jobs today require a bit more education than is available at the high school level. I would encourage apprenticeships, where possible, as part of the two-year programs.

MARTIN PITT

Moxee