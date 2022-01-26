To the editor -- Seven local school districts (Ellensburg, Grandview, Highland, Mt. Adams, Union Gap, Wapato and West Valley) are seeking our support for renewal levies. Local levies provide districts the flexibility to invest your dollars where they can be best used to enhance learning opportunities and after-school programs, or to fill holes in funding where state funding does not meet what our students need.
While the levy rates vary, each district is responsible to efficiently and economically use what a community provides. If you’re not sure how funding has been spent, I challenge you to become involved in your school district, attend board meetings, review budgets and check the expenditure records. Don’t simply vote against a levy because you haven’t invested the time to find out the answers.
In this time of too much doom and gloom, we must work to support our communities and invest in our schools to provide the best learning opportunities for our students. Our children enter into a world that is more challenging than we would have imagined. Growing strong children in our home and supporting them with a high-quality education is critical to their future success.
Please join me and vote yes for our students.
RYAN MATHEWS
Yakima