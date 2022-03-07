To the editor -- Well, I’ve got them right where I want them!

Now anybody with a knowledge of “converts,” be it religious or political, understands how those “newly enlightened” can be some of the most dogmatic individuals. Here once again, I'm publicly stating how I am NOT a bleeding-heart, left-wing looney liberal. I do understand that many of my editorial submission followers (haters) of my wholesale condemnation of the previous Trump administration, and now the current crop of copycat wannabees, have now started to despise my acerbic attacks on their “conservative” beliefs. My beliefs are probably similar in many respects, except for Trumpism.

I didn’t change my position until the previous president switched from being a Democratic party supporter, to a master manipulator (calling himself a Republican) and threatened our democracy through Insurrection. His primary purpose was to personally enrich himself, his children and his enormous ego.

I’ve told people I can make both sides of most arguments and promised many that I will harangue the liberals a little more in coming months. If that thought is tantalizing to many of you, keep on reading. If not, do the same. I wonder if in retirement I could become a well-paid (YHR) syndicated journalist?

RON LIVINGSTON

Yakima