Cheri Root, 34, cuts tule reeds Tuesday morning, July 7, 2015, along Plank Road near Granger. Yakama Nation elders with the Ichiskin Sinwit traditional language program planned to have a youth group weave the reeds into mats for dinners and other ceremonial uses inside longhouses. "This is a sacred reed to us," said Roseanna Brewer, an elder in the language program. (ROSS COURTNEY/Yakima Herald-Republic)