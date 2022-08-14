To the editor — I would like to thank the Yakima Herald-Republic for the articles celebrating Dr. Virginia Beavert’s work in revitalizing the Ichiskin language at the Northwest Indian Language Institute in Oregon. As a university that is located within the Yakama Nation, Heritage University recognizes Dr. Beavert’s birthday every year and we value her contributions.
I would like to add that Heritage University also plays a role in the revitalization of the Ichiskin language. We have a faculty member dedicated to Ichiskin instruction. Dr. Greg Sutterlict, who is a student of Dr. Beavert, teaches Ichiskin to Heritage students and community members alike. Additionally, he also takes his instruction to children throughout the Lower Valley.
We are proud of Heritage University's role in the Yakima Valley and our support of Ichiskin language instruction.
ANDREW C. SUND, Ph.D.
Heritage University President