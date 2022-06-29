To the editor — I happened to see your June 19 Sunday edition, Section C. Here are some grades for some of what I saw:

President Biden — D. He created the petroleum shortage on his first day, and now blames the refiners.

President Biden's advisers — F. It's terrible foolishness to shut down fossil fuels.

Russia and Putin — F. Bad war on Ukraine, but no responsible for our gas price inflation.

American Petroleum Institute — B. Accurately represents refiners.

YH-R — C. Reasonably balanced report (from AP) for a change.

Helen Gayle — F. And YH-R — F. She is welcome to her opinions on reparations for slavery, but such thinking can only lead to war within this country. No way should I or anyone I know be taxed to pay for something we never had anything to do with. Obama promised to transform this country. This is what he had in mind. You can find more worthwhile subjects to write about.

Pink Robbins — A. His letter is right on as usual.

Michael Hiltzik (L.A. Times) — F. He fails to recognize that the U.S. Constitution is the center of the spectrum, and judges who abide by it are centrists, not right-wing extremists.

ROBERT ALLEN

Tieton