To the editor -- RE: Jan. 18 Climate change editorial, “Why aren’t our leaders as alarmed as we are?”
One reason: Our career politician “leaders” of both parties who actually have the power to address those concerns live in a different reality than we, their constituents; it all about their comfort.
In their world the cost of health care, insurance, education, housing, retirement security, groceries, gasoline, etc. is no problem. Compensation they don’t receive in salaries and benefits is covered by contributions by lobbyists. And also investments -- some involving inside information -- in large corporations that buy up local newspapers, making quick profits by gutting them, buying large residential real estate blocks, driving up the cost of housing, those aiming to monopolize sectors of the economy like retail sales or large pharma, and corporate industrial polluters that maximize short-term profits without concern for resulting damage caused to our planet.
What can be done? Likely not one easy fix, but we could start by promoting education, figuring ways to reward long-term solutions and to discourage greed and corruption. We could seek out and elect those who truly want to lead US, rather than those seeking personal glory or not willing to serve under established term limits.
LYLE ERLEWINE
Yakima