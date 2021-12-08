To the editor -- The city "soldiers on" to funding challenges, housing shortages (1% availability), services and tax hikes. No word of any forward movement to the proposed ''reviving' of the city's Economic Development Department envisioned by council candidate Lisa Wallace.
A critical view of city matters was taken recently by Herald Republic Editor John Taylor in his Nov. 7 piece: "Is it passivity? Ignorance of civic responsibilities? Or, after so many examples of incompetent or untrustworthy elected officials in recent years, are you just resigned to the belief that your votes are meaningless and things won't ever change?"
Taylor expressed consternation that only 32% of eligible local voters voted, near lowest of Washington's 39 counties. Voter complacency? To your point, Mr. Taylor, this quote from Councilwoman Kay Funk in your paper July 24:
"The main work of the city of Yakima is basic services: water, sewage, trash, police, fire, streets, etc. The business of the City Council members is to work for the best results that can be achieved within the REVENUE AVAILABLE."
There it is, Mr. Taylor, the REVEAL to your point, and the PROBLEM. The passive lack of a City Council development mandate begging inclusion if Yakima is to build, not beg, its way off its visionary stagnation.
ROBERT CUMMINGS
Yakima