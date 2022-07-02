To the editor — What might happen now that Roe v. Wade has been reversed?

First those can afford it will go to an adjoining state. Next, non-surgical procedures (pills), which are used in over half of the cases and have been approved by the FDA, will increase.

Some states will pass laws prohibiting their use. However, since we have been unable to prevent the sale of dangerous drugs, it will be impossible to prevent these.

Only the very poor and ignorant will be excluded and many of these are poor parents who will raise problem children.

DAN BARIS

Yakima