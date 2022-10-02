Michael Mitchell of AME -- Artistic Music Expression, left, and Yakima County Commissioner LaDon Linde perform at Yakima's 31st Juneteenth Celebration Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Yakima. The holiday commemorates June 19, 1865, when U.S. troops entered Galveston, Texas, and declared that the state's slaves were now free under the terms of the Emancipation Proclamation. Around 100 people attended the event at the park,which community activist Ester Huey said was celebrating inclusivity in the community.