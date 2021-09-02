To the editor -- People who go to the ER with the coronavirus should be sent home if they do not have a virus shot card.
They are anti-vaxers and anti-maskers and don't believe the doctors and scientists, and should not turn to them for help when they get sick.
Hospital beds should be saved for sick people who did all they could to avoid getting the virus, not for those who ignored all the news reports, doctors and scientists. At a minimum, triage should give those with a shot card a bed first.
Most people are smart enough to get vaccinated and wear masks and do the things available to combat the virus. Those who haven't complied by now probably never will and deserve the consequences.
ALEX JONES
Yakima