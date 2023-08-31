Here’s a way to save salmon and dams
To the editor — We have come to realize that the biggest obstacles to salmon recovery are not dams, but the reservoirs behind them.
Salmon evolved being swept to the ocean by spring flood waters, making the journey in a matter of days. They had to exert very little energy — the river provided it. Now, these tiny fish must swim, sometimes many miles, in order to reach the ocean.
We should use our engineering skills to fashion two pipelines, one on each side of the Columbia River, to carry newly hatched salmon to the part of the river below all dams.
Collecting the fish and getting them into the pipeline can be studied by beginning the process now, using trucks instead of a pipeline. A truck would leave the headwaters of the Snake River every few days and would pick up hatchlings at major tributaries along the way.
This is the most likely way to save the salmon runs without removing the dams. We would see results in just a few years, when the first of the transported salmon return. The pipelines only need to have water in them for a few weeks each year to be effective.
SCOTT HOLMAN
Yakima