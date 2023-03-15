To the editor — Psst … Natalie! Welcome to Yakima and thanks for your delightful article on gardening in Yakima’s soils.
But there’s something you need to know. There are farm chemical contaminants in our irrigation water. State Department of Ecology studies document it.
Most of the water problem comes from our contaminated soils. Vegetable gardeners like you need to worry about lead and arsenic.
Local Realtors don’t encourage the required disclosure of contaminated soil. (We prefer to deny our problems in Yakima.)
A quick look at the elementary school properties remediated in Yakima shows the contamination is widespread. Much of Yakima was once orchards.
A CWU master’s thesis ( https://rb.gy/ywbynn ) studied the effect of school remediations on nearby residential real estate.
The thesis found a lower effect on home prices than expected, partly because we refuse to disclose contaminated soils.
But — surprise! — buyers who knew of the problem trusted the remediation when it was done.
Yakima had a multimillion-dollar net economic benefit from the remediation.
Millions. Benefit.
It turns out Yakima could afford some disclosure of its soil problems. Disclosure and remediation benefit everybody more than denial.
Please test your soil for lead and arsenic before you eat your veggies, Natalie.
GUS MAHLER
Yakima